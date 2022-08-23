9 affordable ways to jazz up your kitchen

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The kitchen is often a central hub of day-to-day activity and the place where everyone ends up gathering during parties. If your kitchen is starting to show signs of wear and tear from all this attention, you may be thinking of updating this popular room.

A full renovation can be costly, but there are plenty of kitchen upgrades you can make that don’t cost thousands of dollars. From hanging up some framed artwork to shopping for the best shelf liner, a few simple tweaks and purchases can bring a big impact to one of the busiest spaces in your home.

Here are some ideas for low-cost — yet high-impact — ways to jazz up your kitchen.

Add A Small Table

Got an unused nook in your kitchen? Add a small table and chairs or stool to maximize your seating options and add some character to your corner.

Amazon has some good options, like the Linon Brown 3-Piece Table Tavern Set ($102), which comes in three different colors and has a faux marble top. For $151, the Vecelo 3-Piece Dining Room Kitchen Table Cushion Chair Set has a minimalist dark wood design that allows you to tuck chairs under it.

Bring In A Moveable Kitchen Island

If you can’t afford to install a permanent kitchen island yet or you don’t have the space for a full-sized one, use a kitchen cart, table or other mobile solution. This way, you’ll have more counter space and potentially more storage space when you need it, and you can move the “island” to the side when you don’t.

The Homestyles Dolly Madison Kitchen Island Cart has a drop leaf, so it can be expanded for a larger countertop and has a classic look. It’s currently on sale for $288. The Signature Design by Ashley Odium Urban Counter Height Dining Table Set is on sale for $199 and comes with two barstools, providing a nice, slim island that also offers a dining area.

Hang Up Framed Artwork

If you have extra wall space in your kitchen, pick a statement art piece or multiple smaller pieces and frame them to fit your room. Darker rooms contrast nicely with white matte frames, for example.

The four frames in this Giftgarden set ($18 for the set) each fit a 4-inch-by-6-inch picture with matting or a 5-inch-by-7-inch picture without matting.

Warm Up The Room With A Rug Or Runner

Add some warmth, texture and comfort for your feet with a rug or runner for your kitchen floor. You’ll want to pick something that is easy to clean since it’s likely to get food or spills on it.

The Mattitude anti-fatigue kitchen mat ($33) is padded and waterproof with a classic gray pattern. And MontVoo’s natural fiber, non-skid mat ($27) comes in beige or gray and is machine washable.

Apply Vinyl Or Contact Paper To Appliances

If you have rusty, scratched, dated or otherwise unsightly appliances, you can use adhesive vinyl or contact paper to make them seem new again.

Con-Tact Brand’s faux stainless steel contact paper is a sturdy option to use in covering kitchen appliances. Livelynine’s brushed nickel vinyl peel-and-stick contact paper (seen below) is another option, and it boasts nearly 3,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and is $9 for a 78-inch roll.

Add Shelf Liners

Make organizing your shelves, drawers and cabinets easier with shelf liners, which can keep items from slipping all over a drawer and add some visual appeal to shelves (depending on what type of liner you choose).

When looking for the best shelf liner, Gorilla Grip has a great textured one, while other brands offer patterned options or heavy-duty, waterproof liners.

Explore Window Treatments

New curtains and other window treatments are a quick way to add color and design to your kitchen. You can change the feel of your room just with fabric or blinds.

For $50, these Chicology Cordless Roman Shades in Belgian flax give a natural accent to your windows while allowing for privacy when needed. Or just add a touch of color to the top of a window with a valance, like the Jinchan Paisley Valance ($16), which comes in five colors and has a simple and elegant look.

Install A New Faucet

Changing out your old faucet for a new, updated pick is a fairly straightforward upgrade that most people can do themselves. Priced affordably around $65, the Wewe high arc, pull-out sprayer faucet is top-rated on Amazon and comes in seven different finishes.

Affix New Cabinet Hardware

A quick and easy way to upgrade your kitchen cabinets is to swap out cabinet knobs and drawer pulls.

For a versatile option, these Ravinte black zinc knobs come in a pack of 30 for $30. The knobs have more than 11,200 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.