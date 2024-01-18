Celebrating KIVI's 50th Anniversary with Don Nelson's Top 6 at Idaho News 6

NAMPA, Idaho — In 2024 KIVI is celebrating 50 years on air, so let’s start with a celebration.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I had never seen downtown Boise like this. Before we get to the party we have to mention what everyone around the world was worried about. What would happen when the numbers turned from 1-9-9-9 to 2-0-0-0?

We did our fair share of stories with banks and computer shops about the potential for problems. But when the clock struck midnight the world did not come to an end..and Boise was a part of a larger party that was hosted by ABC, complete with fireworks and hot air balloons lining Capitol Boulevard.

Idaho News 6 kept our eyes on the sky when it came to Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun who with the help of a twin falls team was out recreate Evel Knievel’s historic Snake River Canyon jump that actually happened in 1974, our first year on the air. You probably know by now, the infamous daredevil didn’t make it….but Eddie Braun did landing on the south side of the canyon near the Hansen bridge.

I traveled to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio Texas for Bowe Bergdahl’s military court martial hearing. Bergdahl from Hailey Idaho walked away from his platoon in Afghanistan in 2009 and was captured by the Taliban a short time later. Bergdahl was held captive for five years until President Obama instrumented a prisoner exchange for five high ranking Taliban members. We traveled to the Wood River Valley a number of times to talk to folks who knew Bowe and supported his family.

Another road trip took me to Hollywood to interview late night host Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel had pleaded with ABC executives to push ABC’s Nightline back and move his time slot to 10:30 so he could directly compete against other network talk shows. I asked Kimmel if he had any regrets asking for such a request. His answer, “no, not really.”

And then years later it was off to Canton, Ohio in 2018 to report on Jerry Kramer’s induction into the Pro football Hall of Fame. I had interviewed the Green Bay Packer of Idaho Vandal great a number of times about his career playing for Head Coach Vince Lombardi on one of the greatest teams of all time. Kramer never forgot his Idaho roots and still calls the Treasure Valley home today.

And I can’t do my top six without putting this guy in. The Shovel Guy. I had driven by this sign on Ten Mile Road at least a hundred times. “I replace shovel handles”. I finally said I have to stop and meet this guy. This guy is Lee White who has become a good friend. Besides shovel handles, Lee can pretty much fix anything you bring him.

