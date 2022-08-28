Watch Now
A Painter named Painter

It's funny who you can run into walking on the sidewalks of downtown Boise.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 14:02:13-04

It's funny who you can run into walking on the sidewalks of downtown Boise. I met a man who was painting white lines on the side of a building, so I had to ask, what in the world are you doing? It turns out that Lee Painter is a painter who didn't put too much thought into the obvious play on words to get the word out about his profession. I asked Lee about that.

"You're a painter who paints, you could say Painter is a Painter, or if you're looking for a painter, I'm your Painter."

Lee chuckled and said his work stands for itself, meaning he doesn't need a play on words to show people how good of a painter he is.

"It makes me want to do better than the next guy so when I talk to someone I tell them I'll give you more of your money's worth than anyone else will. That's what I guarantee."

Lee even had an idea to literally take a leap of faith when asked to be in a local commercial for insurance claims. Lee proudly describes the scene.

"I was my own stuntman. I climbed up a ladder and fell back did a flip and landed on a mattress like that."

Painter has been painting in the valley since he first arrived in the early 1980's. He takes nothing for granted.

"I'm blessed, I'm very blessed."

