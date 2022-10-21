6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting.

Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you can take to attain a home that smells just heavenly.

Air It Out

Adobe

Ventilation is essential to removing musty or unpleasant odors from your house. On comfortable days when you don’t need an air conditioner or heater, open some windows and turn on fans to promote airflow.

It’s also a good idea to change air filters regularly. Experts recommend visually inspecting them once a month. However, in most cases, they should be changed every 90 days.

Decorate With Candles

Adobe

Scented candles make lovely decorating accents while bringing inviting fragrances into your space. They may even benefit your mental well-being.

“It is scientifically proven that scented candles can play an essential role in the physiological effects of mood, stress, working capacity, and overall mental health,” Chryssa Chalkia, an accredited clinical integrative psychotherapist and cognitive behavioral therapist, told Travel+Leisure.

In the kitchen, consider burning candles with citrus, spice or other food scents. In living spaces, choose fragrances that you find uplifting yet soothing. And in your bedroom, you can use calming scents such as lavender, bergamot or vanilla.

Burn the Best Incense Sticks

Adobe

You might be surprised to learn that incense may do more than make your home smell great. The best incense sticks could help improve anxiety and depression and decrease inflammation.

To select the best incense sticks, look for those that are hand-dipped and made using natural materials. Incense sticks that have been soaked for at least 48 hours will provide the most robust fragrance that may last up to 24 hours after burning.

Develop a Green Thumb

Adobe

Growing plants indoors has numerous benefits, from reducing stress levels to boosting productivity, but they are also excellent for improving the air quality of your home. For example, snake plants, spider plants, ivy and other common houseplants can remove impurities such as formaldehyde and ammonia, making your home safer and better-smelling.

You can also incorporate fragrant houseplants or potted flowers and herbs. Flowering plants like lavender and geraniums or herbs such as mint and oregano will add lovely, natural scents to any room of your house.

Diffuse Essential and Fragrance Oils

Adobe

It’s not hard to find a diffuser that complements your home decor. Add a few drops of your favorite essential or fragrance oil to the water and turn it on for an instantly wonderful-smelling room.

It’s important to note that some essential oils are harmful to pets. Check with your vet before diffusing oils if you share your home with a dog, cat or another animal friend.

Simmer a Pot of Aromatics

Adobe

Simmering incredibly fragrant ingredients in a pot of water on the stove will make it smell fresh and cozy. Citrus slices make an excellent base, and you can add any herbs and spices you like.

After adding the ingredients to the pot, add enough water to fill it without causing it to bubble over. Bring it to a boil, and then turn the heat to low and let it simmer.

Be sure to use a simmer pot when you can keep an eye on it. Then, add more water as needed, usually about every 30 minutes, and enjoy until you’re ready to turn it off.

You’ll have the best-smelling place on the block with so many simple but effective ways to bring fragrance into your home.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.