5 Top-Rated Bath Towels That Amazon Shoppers Love

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The quest to find the perfect bath towel can seem perpetual. Do you need quick-drying ones because your house stays humid? Uber-plush ones for a fluffy drying experience? Towels made from a certain material that’s hardy but soft? A larger-than-average bath sheet?

The options can be overwhelming. And sometimes you think you’ve found “the one” only for the bath towels to start unraveling or getting worn out much sooner than you expected.

So, we hope this list of five top bath towels on Amazon helps. All the towels we’re featuring here have at least 25,000 reviews each and an overall review score of about 4.5 stars out of 5. While some reviewers noted inconsistencies with shedding, fraying, discoloration and other issues, the overall amount of 4- and 5-star reviews make us believe these are reliably good buys.

Your mileage out of each brand will al Qso depend on if you follow the care instructions and how often you’re using them. Wash your towels before first use, and remember that 100%-cotton towels will leave more lint after the first few times you clean them. Running a towel that’s labeled as, “cold water, gentle cycle only,” on a hot, regular cycle might not be the best for towel quality. Same with using these towels when also using bleaching face washes or creams or bleaching agents in your wash.

This best-selling bath towel set comes in a generous size and is made with 100% Turkish Cotton. A set of four in dark gray currently sells for $47 but is normally listed at $80. There are also 14 other colors to pick from. These towels have a score of 4.5 stars out of 5 at Amazon with over 45,000 ratings.

“We’ve had these towels for a couple years. Been washed and used the whole time,” wrote one Amazon reviewer, who goes by Beercan79. “Our daughter about a year and a half ago wanted a rich royal deep purple, and this color was perfect. It’s still as rich in color as when we received them.”

Several reviewers noted that the towels appear flat upon arrival but fluff up after the first wash.

These 100%-cotton bath towels from Chakir Turkish Linens normally cost $47 but were $38 in gray as of this writing, making them less than $10 a towel. They have a grade of 4.5 stars out of 5 from more than 28,000 ratings. These towels come in a dozen other color options and various other sizes, too.

“These aren’t skimpy cheap but rather nicely made, after the first wash are soft and fluffy, and feel so delicious when used,” wrote Amazon reviewer funnydays. “Nice price, too. I did the hand towels, bath sheets and washcloths. Very happy.”

The Cotton Paradise six-piece towel set, made with 100% Turkish cotton, includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. The sand taupe color is on sale for $40 (normally $50) and there are 12 other shades to pick from. These towels have a score of 4.5 stars out of 5 at Amazon, from more than 33,000 ratings so far.

Amazon reviewer The Gen X Shopper recommended you wash these towels several times to get rid of their lint. “You will get unfaded, super soft, absorbent towels that are a great size,” the satisfied reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer noted that when you’re picking a color from this brand, use the small square color sample rather than the larger image of folded towels to get the best sense of the true color you’ll get.

This pair of jumbo bath sheet towels from Utopia Towels cost $29 in gray right now (normally $36). These are made of 100% cotton and are very large, coming in at 35-by-70 inches. There are 15 other colors to pick from as well. Like most of the others on the list, these towels have an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, with more than 30,000 users weighing in.

Amazon reviewer TM Conway said she washed her towels through a cold-rinse cycle to get rid of the initial lint from the towels and recommended others do the same.

“These bath sheets are crazy huge! I love them,” Conway also said. “The fabric is nice and soft but absorbs water really well – I actually tested this before I rinsed them). I have used hotel towels that cost a LOT more & these towels stand up well as far as size and comfort.”

These top-selling Hammam Linen bath towels are currently $40 in white (normally $80) and come in 12 other colors. These towels have 4.4 stars out of 5 from more than 25,000 ratings.

Amazon reviewer MA said that while they wouldn’t consider these towels super plush, they are very nice.

“Ordered my second batch of these towels because they’re great white towels,” the reviewer wrote. “They are not thick, but still absorb well and are soft. Bought one pack for our guest bathroom and just ordered another batch for our bathroom. Would recommend if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option for a solid towel.”

Hopefully these picks make your search for the perfect bath towels a little easier.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.