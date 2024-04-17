1 in 3 Americans think Trump acted illegally in hush money case

A new poll released by the Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago indicates that more than 1 in 3 Americans believe former President Donald Trump acted illegally amid allegations that he falsified business records to cover up a relationship with a woman who said he had an affair with her.

According to the poll, 35% said he acted illegally, while an additional 31% said he acted immorally but not illegally. The poll found that 14% of Americans think he did nothing wrong.

The results showed a strong partisan divide. Among Democrats, 62% believe he acted illegally, while just 6% of Republicans think he did. Just 2% of Democrats think Trump did nothing wrong, while 28% of Republicans agreed.

Out of the four criminal cases Trump is involved in, the New York hush money case seems to be the least convincing, based on the AP-NORC's poll.

In the case involving classified documents being found in Trump's Florida residence, 47% believe Trump acted illegally. The same percentage of Americans also believe Trump acted illegally in his alleged attempt to overturn the election results in Georgia.

The poll also showed 45% of Americans believe Trump violated the law in his alleged efforts to thwart the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The poll showed that 50% of Americans think Trump would be unfit for office if convicted of a crime.

Of those who think Trump did not commit any crimes, 80% believe he would still be fit for office.

The surveys come as numerous national polls of a tight race between Trump and President Joe Biden in this year's presidential election.

Trump faces 34 felony counts in a New York court for falsifying business records. Jury selection in that case began Monday.

