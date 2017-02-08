SYSCO KITCHEN: The new Tap & Cask shows you a Sloppy Suzy

Tap & Cask was founded with the idea of bringing the energy back into the casual upscale dining experience. The way we’ve done that is by meshing the warm, inviting environment of a barrel house and the contagious fun energy of an sport bar. Add in our hand crafted food, 36 taps, our signature drinks, and Boise’s best sports package and we have a recipe for enjoyment.

Recipe

To make the cheese balls you will need;

12 oz shredded cheese at room temperature

2 oz diced jalapeno

2oz diced cooked bacon

Roll into ball and coat with flour

Toss in egg wash and coat with panko bread crumbs.

Pan fry the balls to be cooked through when burgers are done

Cook your burger to the desired doneness, top with cheese then place the cheese ball on top so when the top bun is placed it will smash the cheese ball.

Sloppy Suzy

Cooked burger topped with cheddar cheese with a molten cheese ball that erupts and covers the burger in cheese bacon and jalapenos.