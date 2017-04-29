Save BSU Wrestling Rally

BOISE -

A rally was held at the Idaho State Board of education to show support to reinstate the Boise State wrestling program.

More than 100 people participated in the rally with the help of Save BSU Wrestling. John Dewey, the President of the Bronco Wrestling Club announced a fundraising drive to raise $500,000 dollars to Save the Boise State Wrestling program.

Former Boise State wrestler Austin Dewey is pleased with the support and says it will not go unnoticed and he hopes the school will reverse their decision.

"We started a petition that same day and it went like a hundred to almost 20,000. You need to write to your legislature you need to write to the state board of education. You need to send a letter to Athletic Director Curt Apsey and President Bob Kustra as to why this is affecting you and why it's hurting you," said, Former Boise State Wrestler Austin Dewey.