Bronco Gymnastics kick off season Friday

BOISE - The Boise State women’s gymnastics team will officially kick off the season this Friday at UC Davis versus 11th-ranked Stanford and Yale will also be competing.

This first meet will be special for a trio of Broncos who see it as something of a homecoming. Three Norcal natives will be returning home this weekend to compete for the Broncos. For Junior All-Around Ann Stockwell the trip takes her to familiar territory.

That's because while she was training at the club level she worked with a local California Coach who just happens to be the former college teammate of Broncos Co-Head Coach Neil Resnick.

“Ann and I would compare notes about Dan’s techniques and the things he would say to her that he was probably saying to me 35 years earlier,” said, Co-Head Coach Neil Resnick.

“It definitely helps a lot knowing that I’ve been probably been taught some of the same background basic skills. I think that’s most important thing in gymnastics,” said, Junior All-Around Ann Stockwell.

For Neil gymnastics is everything. He says he is glad to see the sport continuing to grow.

“To see the guys, so many of the guys that I competed with love the sport so much and to continue to participate in the sport and produce athletes and allow the athletes that we have here the same level of enjoyment and the same opportunity that we had,” said, Resnick.

This weekend the Broncos will have to face #11 Stanford the highest ranked opponent they have faced in a season opener, but the Broncos should be ready for the challenge. They proved their dedication this off-season when not a single athlete missed voluntary practices.

“You practice like you want to compete and you compete like you want to practice. You know we have practiced under pressure we have done the routines we have done the work and now we just have to go out and repeat what we practice,” said, Resnick.

Boise State opened their season last year at UC Davis, as well. They scored a 195.700 to defeat both UC Davis (194.325) and Seattle Pacific (189.900), good for the second-highest score in a season-opening meet in school history.

