X Games qualifier coming to Boise

BOISE - - Downtown Boise's Rhodes skatepark will host an X-Games qualifier according to ESPN. The qualifier will take place on June 10th, 2017 and feature men's and women's skateboard and BMX events. The top six athletes in any of the three disciplines will qualify for the X-Games in Minneapolis.

The event will be covered by ABC airing in a episode of World of X Games scheduled to air on June 17th. The event is free an open to the public.

“Boise is the perfect venue for the X Games,” said Boise Mayor David Bieter. “Rhodes Skate Park is world-class and we know that the spectators, viewers and athletes will absolutely fall in love with our city – and want to come back again and again.”

The Boise Visitor's and Convention Bureau helped arrange the qualifying stop leading up to ESPN's X Games.

“Bringing the Park Qualifier to Boise provides the X Games an amazing opportunity to serve the action sports community in a new region of the country,” said Tim Reed, vice president, ESPN X Games. “We are excited to work with the city of Boise to bring a world class BMX and Skateboard event to action sports fans in Idaho and around the world.”

Additional information is available on www.xgames.com