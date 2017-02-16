Weiser man dies after "freak accident" with a deer

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID - A Weiser man has died following a Wednesday night encounter with a deer, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on a farm along Weiser River Road.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Cody Strong, several deer had some down from high country to feed on hay near a barn on the property.

Willian Woo, 58, who lived on the farm with his parents, came around a corner of the barn and apparently startled the animals. “One of the deer reared up, causing the man to fall,” Strong said, but it is unclear if the animals or its hooves came in contact with the man.

Woo’s foster father, who was nearby at the time, chased the deer away and called police.

Paramedics transported Woo to the Weiser Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The cause of death is not being released for medical privacy reasons, Strong said.

“This was definitely a freak accident,” he added. “I’ve done this job for 21 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

