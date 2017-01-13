Finding a silver lining to the recent snow, rain and cold is hard to come by, but one local pastor is doing just that by poking a little fun at Old Man Winter, and doing it for a good cause!

Jim Halbert is the pastor of Nampa’s Crossroads Community Church, and he recently created a sketch seeking to add a little humor to our recent crazy weather. After showing the design to his wife, he decided to post it on social media as well.

"The idea came to mind,” Halbert says, “and I sketched it out, it was fun, thought ‘that's cute’ so I put it on Facebook and then I noticed a lot of people sharing it.”

It was so popular, in fact, that Halbert decided to turn the sketch, which reads “Survivor of Snowpocalypse 2017 Treasure Valley,” into t-shirts and hoodies. He’s using sales of the shirts to benefit the Nampa Rescue Mission, with all proceeds being donated to the non-profit.

If you're interested in placing an order for one of the shirts, follow this link to find out more or look for Crossroads Community Church on Facebook.