Treasure Valley woman collects hats for chemo patients

CALDWELL - A Treasure Valley woman spent the last several weeks trying to brighten the holiday season for cancer patients currently going through chemotherapy by hosting a hat donation drive.

Rebecka Basey was originally hoping to collect 50 hats from friends and family, but thanks to complete strangers and 6 On Your Side viewers, Rebecka was able to donate nearly 320 hats to the St. Alphonsus Cancer Care Center in Caldwell.

"It got a lot bigger than I thought!" Basey said. "It's been kind of crazy. Since it aired on the news we got calls, we got emails, I've got people contacting me on Facebook."

Rebecka hopes the hats will help in some small way to make cancer patients losing their hair feel more comfortable with themselves and less self-conscious about going out in public.

The donated hats will be split among St. Al's locations in Boise, Meridian and Caldwell, and they accept donations year round in the form of hats, blankets, scarves and shawls.

Grandpa's Attic in Kuna will be collecting donations until New Year's Day.