Three disabled senior citizens from Payette displaced after roof collapse

PEYETTE, Idaho - Three senior citizens from Payette are now living in a motel after their roof came crashing down under the weight of weeks worth of snow. They're now taking things one day at a time and are in need of help.

"It's been hard, I'm not going to say it hasn't. 60 years of my life are in that house," said Morley Cannon.

Morley, his older sister, and half brother, who has dementia, are all staying at the Oregon Trail Motel in Ontario after the snow and ice caused the roof of the home they were renting in Payette to collapse Friday morning. Morley say the fire department will not let them back in until they know it's safe.

"Being handicapped and my family handicapped we had no way of getting up on that roof and get it cleaned off," explained Morley.

Morley says they left with nothing but the cloths on their backs and says they didn't even have time to get their wallets and credit cards. Even their car is trapped in the house.

"My family is my concern, I make sure they have a roof over their heads and a place to go and pillow to put their head on at night," said Morley.

Morley says they have received help from the Red Cross, and their community is doing their part to help. Many have stopped by bringing them food and the basic needs to help them get by.

"It's very devastating that it happened to them and they have so many needs and they're paying day to day for their motel and I just felt really bad for them," said Codi Myers a neighbor.

Codi has set up a donation account on gofundmedot.com and Morley says every little bit helps.

"I appreciate all that gofundme.com is doing, everybody who has been a part of that I want to thank all of you," said Morley.