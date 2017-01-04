Shot fired, Payette man arrested in Kuna stand-off

KUNA, ID - Deputies with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office ACTION team arrested 29-year-old Chad Bond of Payette after a brief standoff Wednesday morning at a home on East Boise Street in Kuna.
“Bond has active arrest warrants from Kootenai and Payette counties. Members of the Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force had been searching for Bond for several days, when they located him inside a home in Kuna Wednesday morning,” Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr said.
Members the ACTION team surrounded the home just after 10 a.m. and used a speaker to order Bond out.
“There were several other people in the home, but our deputies quickly determined Bond was not keeping them inside against their will. At one point, it appears Bond accidentally fired one shot from a handgun into the floor of the home,” Orr stated.
Shortly thereafter, deputies were able to talk to Bond over the phone. He later walked out of the house and surrendered. Deputies arrested Bond and booked him into the Ada County Jail.