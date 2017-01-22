Seven cars crushed in Nampa carport collapse

The weight associated with all this snow is still causing major problems across the Treasure Valley. Seven cars are now totaled after a carport and porch at a Nampa apartment complex collapsed Saturday morning. No one was injured.

The Nampa Fire Department says they got help from Boise Fire Department who brought specialized search and rescue equipment to make sure no one was trapped underneath the wreckage.

"It almost felt like an earthquake once the porch was coming down. Electricity was cutting in and out every few seconds I was over by the window when it happened laying down in bed," said resident Jacob Baird who lost two cars in the collapse.

The building was evacuated after losing power, the red cross is assisting the residents.