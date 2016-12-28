Scam targeting grandparents seems all too real

MERIDIAN - A scam targeting older folks is back in the Treasure Valley.

Rita Green, 76, of Meridian, shares her story with 6 On Your Side hoping others will learn from her mistake.

In all, it was a $6,000 mistake. The retired grandma received a call from whom she thought was her grandson in need of being bailed out.

Despite the voice sounding just like his and other convincing statements, it was all a lie.

"My husband just had a total knee replacement in June. He's recouping from that," Green says. "I'm in physical therapy, you know, and then to have this piled on us... we're just devastated."

Green has filed a police report and advises others to simply hang up.