Retrial begins in Las Vegas for four Bundy standoff defendants

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Armed assault and lawful protest were the opposing scenarios presented to a federal jury in Las Vegas as the retrial began for four men who bore assault-style weapons during a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up rancher Cliven Bundy's cattle in April, 2014.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre told jurors during openings on Monday that evidence will show the gunmen used what he called "the working end of a rifle barrel" to bend the law to their will.

Myhre says jurors should focus on conspiracy, assault on a federal agent, weapon and other charges.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports defense attorney Richard Tanasi cast the men as “individuals who stood for what they believe” against the U.S. government.

The trial is expected to take several weeks.

