KIVI
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Severe Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Ski Report
Allergy Report
Weather Videos
Weather Radar
Traffic
+
Traffic Cams
Money
+
Business News
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
News
+
Treasure Valley
Submit News Tips
Idaho News
National
Magic Valley
Inside the Statehouse
Good Morning Idaho
World
On Your Side
Making the Grade
Sysco Kitchen
Conquering Addiction
Lifestyle & Tech
Sports
+
Boise State
College of Idaho
Idaho Steelheads
Outdoors
+
Outdoors Stories
Community
+
Community Calendar
Submit Events
SpellingBee
Food
Horoscope
Marketplace
+
Holiday
Photo Galleries
+
PHOTOS
Million Dollar Homes
Contests
+
Enter to Win
Entertainment
+
TV Listing
Local Entertainment
Right This Minute
Videos
+
The List
Watch ABC
Live Stream
Newsy
360 Videos
About Us
+
Contact Us
On Your Side Staff
Advertise with Us
Careers
Station Tours
Current
52
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 68°
LO: 45°
HI: 68°
LO: 45°
HI: 68°
LO: 45°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
3
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning issued May 8 at 11:09AM MDT expiring May 9 at 11:09AM MDT in effect for: Elko
Flood Warning issued May 7 at 8:29PM MDT expiring May 8 at 7:21PM MDT in effect for: Gem
Flood Warning issued May 7 at 4:01PM MDT expiring May 16 at 3:03AM MDT in effect for: Blaine
3
Weather Alerts
Alerts
Download the 6 On Your Side app
Rep. Raul Labrador says health care answer wasn't elegant
11:22 AM, May 8, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
BOISE, ID (AP) -
U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador says his answer to a question on health care at a recent town hall in northern Idaho wasn't very elegant.
Labrador has received criticism for saying that no one has died because they didn't have access to health care -- a claim disputed by health care officials and medical experts.
The Republican congressman was responding to a question during a town hall in Lewiston on Friday.
In his statement released Saturday, Labrador said he rejects the argument that the Republican health care plan recently passed by the House will cause people to die.
He also criticized the media for not focusing on his entire response to the question, adding that hospitals are still required to treat people in need of emergency care regardless if they can pay.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story