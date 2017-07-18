Police search Teton National Forest for Caldwell murder suspect Mike Bullinger

The search is on in the Teton National Forest for Mike Bullinger.

He's the man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Caldwell last month.

Police found the car they think Bullinger was driving outside the town of Moran, Wyoming.

Now, they face the task of tracking an armed and dangerous suspect in very difficult circumstances.

Police say if Bullinger is in the Teton's, finding him will be a huge challenge.

There's steep and harsh terrain.

"We are also talking about a search area that is pretty massive. The area we believe the suspect could have headed is one of the most remote areas in the lower 48." says lt. Matt Carr of the Teton County Sheriff's office.

Police found the car of Bullinger's wife who was found murdered in Caldwell along with two other females in mid June.

Bullinger was last seen near Ogden, Utah, but then the trail went cold.

But, at least the trail was paved... now crews will have to track through the forest making communication difficult.

"Our location here, we do have some connectivity but at the focal point of the search," says Carr, "we are out where there is no cell phone communication, there is limited communication via radio as well"

Police are using cadaver dogs and helicopters in the search.

And they're keeping a close eye on Jackson Hole which is just a mile away.