Person of Interest vehicle found near Grand Teton National Park

Law Enforcement officials have located the vehicle of the person of interest in a Caldwell triple homicide.

On July 12th Gerald Michael Bullinger's 2007 White Ford Focus was found in a remote campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The area near the Grand Teton National Park has prompted a massive search with the cooperation of several agencies in Idaho and Wyoming along with the FBI.

Officials believe the car may have been there for up to three weeks prior to the discovery. They are currently processing the evidence from the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bullinger is asked to call the Canyon County Sheriff's Office immediately.