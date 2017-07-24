Owyhee, Washington County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

CALDWELL, ID - Mosquitos trapped in Owyhee County and Washington County have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Southwest District Health Department.

“The mosquitos carrying the virus in Owyhee County were trapped at locations in both the town of Bruneau and the C.J. Strike Wildlife Management Area, about four miles south of Bruneau,” a SWDH news release said. “The mosquitos carrying the virus in Washington County were trapped at the Weiser Bass Pond located about 1.5 miles west of Weiser city limits. These areas are not located inside mosquito abatement districts.”

Residents are encouraged to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten. Precautions include draining any standing water on your property and wearing repellent when outdoors.

West Nile virus is a potentially serious illness that is usually spread to animals and humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Although most infections do not cause symptoms, one out of five who become infected with West Nile virus show symptoms such as fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph nodes, or a skin rash. These symptoms can last for only a few days, or may last for several weeks, health officials say. Symptoms typically occur from two to fourteen days after the bite from an infected mosquito. There is no specific treatment, but in more severe cases, people usually need hospitalization.