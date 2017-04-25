Officials: human remains found near Mountain Home are actually from two different bodies

MOUNTAIN HOME - Elmore County officials say the child skeletal remains discovered near Mountain Home April 15 are actually from two separate bodies.

"During the investigation, authorities determined that two children were buried on top of one another in the vicinity of Hot Creek Road," an update on the Elmore County Sheriff's Office Facebook page stated.

At this stage of the investigation, authorities believe one set of remains were from a child possibly between three and five years old, and the second set of remains were possibly from a child four to nine years old.

Officials still haven't determined the sex of either body.

Boise State University is assisting with forensic research. Authorities will use carbon dating to determine exactly when the bodies were buried and the age.

Elmore County officials emphasized the human remains didn't exhibit characteristics of a Native American burial site.

Investigators still have not ruled out foul play.

Authorities plan to work with surrounding law enforcement agencies to determine possible links to missing child cases outside of Elmore County.