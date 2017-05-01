New Boise store aims to sell THC free cannabidiol oil

BOISE, Idaho - Business partners John Chaves and Michael Larsen are getting ready to open up their new shop "Welcomed Science" off of Glenwood in Boise. What they're selling may surprise you, CBD, a derivative of cannabis.

"As of right now you have to drive out of town or order online so we wanted to bring that to the local residents here," said John Chaves co-owner of Welcomed Science.

But if you're looking for a place to get high on marijuana, look somewhere else.

"Someone could literally come into our store and take every product we have in the store, they would not get high off of it," said Michael Larsen co-owner of Welcomed Science.

Many advocates say CBD oil has health benefits including relieving pain and insomnia, but it has not been approved by the F.D.A for medical use. Medical marijuana is illegal in the Gem State.

"What we had to do was just find exactly the letter of the law and then make sure we were well in the confines of that," explained Larsen.

They are working with a processor in California to isolate the CBD oil from industrial hemp stalk. The oil processed from the hemp does not contain THC, the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.

"At the federal level, you're allowed to have up to .3 percent THC in the CBD oil. Here in Idaho, we aren't allowed to have any T.H.C," explained Larsen.

They hope to open their doors for business in the next few weeks. They plan to offer a wide variety of products including CBD oils, infused water, and even, CBD treats for your pets.