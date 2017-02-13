Nampa School District Superintendent announces he'll retire in June

NAMPA, ID - Nampa School District Superintendent David Peterson announced Monday he will finish his service as the leader of the district on June 30, 2017.

"I am honored to have served and proud of the work Team Nampa has accomplished. We've made some significant progress during the past two and half years by focusing on getting better together," Peterson said in a news release.

“Under Peterson's leadership, the district improved fiscal stability, developed clarity around a focus on student learning, ramped up support for professional learning communities, initiated a six-year cycle to upgrade curriculum, launched an initiative to upgrade classroom technology, and focused on parent and family choice,” the release stated.

The choices include a new blended-learning elementary charter school (Gem Prep), the state's first innovation school (Union High School), and the growth of the district's arts charter school, Idaho Arts.

Later this year, the district will launch a second innovation school for high school students called Treasure Valley Leadership Academy -- and a new secondary charter school Pathways in Education to serve at-risk students.

"I’m ready to turn in my keys. Peggy and I are looking forward to retiring -- again, and the opportunity to spend more time with the grandkids, volunteer in the community, and be available to support our parents at this point in their lives," Peterson said.

Peterson accepted the Nampa post after retiring with 36 years of education experience in Washington State.

He joined the district in June, 2014, replacing Interim Superintendent Pete Koehler. Peterson took over leadership of the district that was emerging from a financial and leadership crisis.

"Superintendent Peterson's leadership was essential to refocusing the district on teaching and learning following the financial crisis," said Mike Fuller, Chairman of the Nampa Board of Trustees. "We have appreciated his leadership as we engaged the community to support an increased supplemental levy to fund these improvements for students."

Fuller will soon call a special meeting to start the process to find Peterson’s replacement.

