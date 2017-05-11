Nampa School District announces new superintendent

NAMPA, ID - The Board of Trustees for the Nampa School District has selected Dr. Paula Kellerer as its new superintendent of schools.

Dr. Kellerer currently serves as dean of the College of Adult and Graduate Studies at Northwest Nazarene University. She will replace David Peterson, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

"We're extremely pleased that Dr. Kellerer has agreed to join the district as superintendent, and believe she will be an excellent fit for our community," said Trustee Brian McGourty, who headed up the search committee. "Her work at NNU, and in the wider community, embodies the innovation and success that are vital to a thriving public school district and we believe she will be a driving force for achievement in support of our mission and values.

Dr. Kellerer will be the first female superintendent for the Nampa School District.

As dean at NNU, Dr. Kellerer helps adult learners balance the responsibilities of family, study and work. She previously served as a program director, chair of the Department of Education and dean of the School of Education, Social Work and Counseling. Prior to that, she was assistant superintendent for the Nampa School District from 2004-2010. She earned her Ph.D., and Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from University of Idaho in 2006.

Dr. Kellerer will begin her new position July 1.