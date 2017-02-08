Nampa Police investigating body found in canal

Steve Bertel
1:50 PM, Feb 8, 2017
20 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NAMPA, ID - A Nampa city worker found a body floating in a canal Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Third Avenue North.

The discovery was reported about 11:15 a.m., according to a Nampa Police dispatcher.

Nampa Police investigator Eric Skoglund would only say a “body of a deceased individual was found in a grate-like trap in the canal.”

More details are expected to be released later this afternoon.

Stay with Six On Your Side as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top