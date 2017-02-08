Nampa Police investigating body found in canal

Partly cloudy
NAMPA, ID - A Nampa city worker found a body floating in a canal Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Third Avenue North.
The discovery was reported about 11:15 a.m., according to a Nampa Police dispatcher.
Nampa Police investigator Eric Skoglund would only say a “body of a deceased individual was found in a grate-like trap in the canal.”
More details are expected to be released later this afternoon.
