Nampa man sentenced to prison for country music festival shooting that injured a 10-year-old girl

A Nampa man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a gang-related shooting in a Walmart parking lot during the God and Country Family Festival last June where a 10-year-old girl was hit with a bullet in the shoulder.
Twenty-year-old Mario Garza was sentenced to 6 years fixed, followed by 11 years indeterminate on charges of Felony Aggravated Assault with a firearm, and 6 years fixed, followed by 4 years indeterminate, on a felony riot charge. The sentences will run concurrently for a total unified sentence of 17 years in prison. Garza was also ordered to pay a $5,000 civil penalty as well as court costs, and not to have contact with the victim or her family for the duration of the sentence.
According to police, Garza and another man, Ezri Garcia, began arguing in the parking lot. Both men pulled out guns and started shooting each other. A bullet from one of the guns struck a 10-year-old girl in the shoulder while she was gathered to watch fireworks from the God and Country music festival with her family and friends.
“My office and our law enforcement partners in Canyon County have zero tolerance for gang violence, so there is no doubt that Mr. Garza belongs behind bars,” said Prosecutor Bryan Taylor. “Hopefully this sends a message that gangs and gang violence will not be tolerated in our community.”