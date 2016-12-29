Naked inmate captured after Canyon County Jail escape

CALDWELL -

The Canyon County Sheriff's Department says the latest escape happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Inmate Ryan Michael Tone, 36, is accused of escaping the minimum-security tent facility located inside the Canyon County jail by climbing over the interior wall into the kitchen area and breaking through the exterior door.

In a news release, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office says the faulty door has not been fixed since the last time it was used for an escape, despite repeated requests from Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

Sheriff Donahue has since placed a patrol car against the outside of the door as a temporary solution.

Deputies say once Tone was through the door, he attempted to flee the area but was immediately apprehended by a Caldwell Police Officer and Canyon County Deputies.

6 On Your Side spoke exclusively with a man who happened to be in the area and got arrest on video. Dan Pugmire shared the video containing the naked inmate being apprehended.

"Is that guy naked who just ran across in front of us? So I spun around the corner and went around the block and another guy tackled him on the side of the road and then I saw all the law enforcement come out from the building and all over the place and the Sheriff showed up. A city police officer was on the scene like immediately. The first guy that was there was like a city cop he jumped on the guy and handcuffed him held him down in the snow for a while and when the picked him up sure has heck he was butt naked. I was like wow," Pugmire said..

Tone was being held on a felony probation violation and is expected to be charged with felony escape and felony injury to a jail. He will be arraigned Thursday at the Canyon County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m.