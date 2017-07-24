Muldoon Fire burning in Blaine County grows to 1,000 acres

BLAINE COUNTY - Crews from multiple agencies are battling a quickly growing wildfire burning east of Bellevue in Blaine County.

Officials say the Muldoon Fire was around 1,000 acres at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Crews from Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Carey and Wood River Fire are on scene, attacking flames from the ground. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says the Forest Service is providing air attacks.

The National Weather Service took to twitter tonight, saying smoke from the fire is visible from satellites.

🔥🔥A wildfire east of Bellevue is visible on webcams and preliminary, non-operational GOES 16. #idwx pic.twitter.com/wRXWwqE6wc — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 24, 2017

The public is urged to stay out of the area and check with the Blaine County Sheriff's Facebook page for updates.

No word yet on what caused the fire.