Man arrested after police locate stolen truck, items

FILER, ID - Working from a citizen’s tip, Filer Police Department officers located a pickup truck Sunday they believe was involved in an attempted trailer theft the previous day.
Police would only say the truck was located in rural Twin Falls County.
Officers impounded it, and arrested Shawn Daniels on an unrelated warrant, after they reportedly found him with the vehicle.
“The investigating officers were able to locate numerous stolen items, including a different stolen trailer out of Twin Falls, and several hand tools that were stolen from a burglary and vehicle theft in Filer,” said Filer Police Chief Timothy Reeves.