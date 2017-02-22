BOISE, ID - U.S. Rep . Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, made an unannounced appearance in the Idaho House on Wednesday.

During his address to representatives, Labrador reminisced on his two terms of service in the Idaho House and spoke to current House members about the political climate in Washington D.C.

"Some people are actually uncomfortable with the pace of change, and I actually understand that," Labrador said. "I find it a little bit ironic that one of the biggest gripes about this new president is that people are complaining about a politician actually doing the things he said he was going to do."

Labrador also highlighted the importance of checks and balances at the federal level and said the power for change in government lies with the people.

"Let us teach our children that the solution to our current crisis is not going to come from government or the political class, because when everybody expects you to solve all of their problems, you see the divisions that we have in America," he said. "They're going to come from the people. They're going to come from our homes, from our churches, from our garages, and from our community gatherings."

Labrador spoke only in the House and not the Senate. It is extremely unusual for a member of Idaho's congressional delegation to only speak to one legislative body.