Kuna family fears their loved on is dead after they believe he crashed into the Payette River

A Treasure Valley family is praying for a miracle after their loved one disappeared over the weekend.

They fear he may have been washed away by the Payette river near Gardena. Family members say 44-year-old Jerry Coburn of Kuna was last seen driving up highway 55 to fish Sunday morning, but he never came home. They believe his truck plunged into Payette River north of the Gardena bridge and fear the husband, and father has died. The Boise County sheriff office says they responded to a truck that fell into the river near Gardena, but so far they haven't found the truck or Jerry.





"I'm hoping for a miracle," said Brandy Lee, Jerry's sister-in-law. "I'm hoping that some good Samaritan saw him and was able to drag him out of that water and it's crazy, out of a movie but maybe they're nursing him at home, but the harsh reality of it is he's in that water and his family deserve closure we need to find him."





The family and the Boise County Sheriff office is urging the public to keep an eye out and if you have any information call Boise County dispatch.