Jerome County deputies find about 170 neglected chickens

Steve Bertel
12:18 PM, May 12, 2017

JEROME, ID - Jerome County Sheriff’s Office deputies who had been searching a house on a warrant for a zoning issue found about 170 neglected chickens at the residence.

The Times-News reports the roosters, chicks, and hens were found Thursday. Some of the chickens are believed to have been used in cockfights.

The discovery came the same day a Gooding man was in court for a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of organizing a cockfight earlier this year.

It's currently unknown if the discovery in Jerome is connected to the Gooding case.

A detective says the sheriff's office does have suspects, but nobody is in custody

(by Associated Press)
 

 

