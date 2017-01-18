Idaho students heading to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration

10:42 PM, Jan 17, 2017

As the nation gets set for a new president, four students and two facility members from the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind are getting ready to head out to witness the historic event.

"We are all going to witness history this Friday," exclaimed one student.

The school won an all-expense-paid trip to the inauguration after placing third in an online contest. They say they got a boost from the deaf and blind community around the country, who voted for them after seeing the contest on social media

"I didn't think we would ever have a chance since we are such a small school," said one student. "It makes me feel excited that all of the people out there that support our school. I just want to say thank you."

The students who wanted to go had to write a letter to their principal and vice principal explaining why they should be the one who gets to attend the inauguration

"My other friends were jealous," said one student. "They were like, 'you're lucky you are going and not me.'"

While the students say it is intimidating going to the inauguration, they want to prove that you can do anything you set your mind to.

"It is a little bit scary going to this because there are people who don't want it to happen," said another student. "So it is sitting in the back of your head."

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top