Idaho Legislative leaders condemn vandalism at Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial
6:21 PM, May 14, 2017
BOISE - More hateful vandalism was discovered near the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial Friday, as state leaders condemn the racist attacks.
The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, who oversees the memorial, says racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found inside a nearby tunnel on the greenbelt Friday morning. They say Boise Parks and Rec. crews quickly painted over the graffiti and a police report was filed.
A statement signed by leaders on both sides of the aisle in the Idaho House and Senate condemn the attacks saying they are a strike against all Idahoans.
"It's important because this is not a republican or a democratic issue this is a human issue and being a human being and everybody understands that this hateful behavior can't exist here," said Democrat Representative Hy Kloc of Boise and Garden City.
The Boise Police Department is treating the vandalism as a potential hate crime. Thousands of dollars have been donated to help with repairs.
