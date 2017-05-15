Idaho Legislative leaders condemn vandalism at Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial

BOISE - More hateful vandalism was discovered near the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial Friday, as state leaders condemn the racist attacks.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, who oversees the memorial, says racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found inside a nearby tunnel on the greenbelt Friday morning. They say Boise Parks and Rec. crews quickly painted over the graffiti and a police report was filed.

The memorial was defaced by similar racist graffiti on two separate occasions earlier in the week.

A statement signed by leaders on both sides of the aisle in the Idaho House and Senate condemn the attacks saying they are a strike against all Idahoans.

"It's important because this is not a republican or a democratic issue this is a human issue and being a human being and everybody understands that this hateful behavior can't exist here," said Democrat Representative Hy Kloc of Boise and Garden City.

The Boise Police Department is treating the vandalism as a potential hate crime. Thousands of dollars have been donated to help with repairs.





The legislative leaders include:

Sen. Michelle Stennett, Senate Minority Leader

Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, Asst. Senate Minority Leader

Sen. Maryanne Jordan, Senate Minority Caucus Chair

Sen. Brent Hill, Senate President Pro Tempore

Sen. Bart Davis, Senate Majority Leader

Sen. Chuck Winder, Asst. Senate Majority Leader

Sen. Todd Lakey, Senate Majority Caucus Chair

Rep. Scott Bedke, House Speaker

Rep. Mike Moyle, House Majority Leader

Rep. Brent Crane, Asst. House Majority Leader

Rep. John Vander Woude, House Majority Caucus Chair

Rep. Mat Erpelding, House Minority Leader

Rep. Ilana Rubel, Asst. House Minority Leader

Rep. Elaine Smith, House Minority Caucus Chair