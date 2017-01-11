I-84 lanes to be closed most of today

BOISE, ID - Westbound lanes of Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell will likely remain closed for the remainder of the day, according to ITD spokesman Jake Melder.

The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police made the decision to close a stretch of westbound Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell Wednesday morning due to significant pavement damage.

“The goal is to reopen the Interstate before the evening commute to at least one lane of traffic. Further repairs are likely in the coming days depending on weather conditions. This will require additional lane reductions. ITD will notify with as much advanced notice as possible,” Melder said.

ITD is aware of the pavement/pothole conditions. “We have projects already planned to rebuild this stretch of road in 2018 and 2019. Due to this harsh winter, the Department is already working on plans to hopefully begin that project this summer,” said Melder.

The recent harsh weather conditions have caused multiple potholes. ITD has placed as many resources to address fixing the Interstate in the short- and long-term. “We are also working with a contractor to conduct emergency repairs,” Melder added.

Plow crews are monitoring the forecast and preparing other roadways in order to keep them open to traffic.