Hummer stolen from Boise dealership found in Bliss

Police are trying to find out who stole a Hummer from a car lot in Boise Saturday and took it out for a joyride. The 1989 H-1 Hummer was stolen from State Street Auto Sales early Saturday morning. The car belongs to a military veteran. After posting online and reaching out to police, the car was tracked down at a rest stop near bliss Sunday morning. The person who stole it is still on the run.



"I just want to thank the Boise police who came down right away and helped to get it going and I.S.P who found it out there and all the people all my Facebook friends from State Street Auto Sales who helped find the vehicle," said Doug Eisenberg of State Street Auto Sales.



The dealership says they'll fix the car up and put it back on the lot. They hope security camera footage will lead to an arrest.