Home invasion, shots fired, DUI arrest in Boise

BOISE - Boise Police responded to a report of shots fired at a home on the 2800 block of Rosehill Street at 1:04 am Saturday. It was reported that a suspect forced his way into the home, and after a confrontation, shots were fired.

Boise Police found evidence of shots being fired and drug use. One person, Megan Murphy, age 35 of Boise, was taken into custody on a probation violation. Boise Police are still working to identify and locate the suspect who forced his way into the home and the investigation into who fired the shots is ongoing. Detectives do not

While police were investigating the incident on Rosehill, one of the witnesses was staying warm in the back of a patrol car and filling out a statement. A driver, who was not involved in the current investigation, was traveling west on Rosehill and crashed into the parked patrol car. The witness inside the patrol car was injured along with the passengers in the second vehicle. Those three subjects were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injures. An investigation found the driver, Kathleen Caldwell, age 21 of Boise, was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.