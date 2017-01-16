Healthcare rally held at Boise statehouse

BOISE - Efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act will resume in Washington D.C. with votes this week in both the house and senate.

Republicans argue that Americans have been crushed by soaring premiums, while Democrats say every American benefited from the 2010 health law.

Healthcare rallies were held across the nation Sunday and in Boise at the statehouse.

Without a replacement plan already lined up, some rally attendees fear the act will only make matters worse.

They're calling for lawmakers to close the gap where people fall when they earn too little to qualify for help and can't get covered through their employment.

"This is an issue that everybody understands. It doesn't matter what the age is, we know how expensive healthcare is but we seem to forget that when we go to the voting booth," said Matt Kopydlowski, a rally attendee. "Our voices have to become louder than the money. Otherwise, the healthcare system is not going to change, and it's going to be stacked against us."

In Idaho, it's estimated that 80,000 people currently fall into the health insurance gap. That's according to the Idaho Grassroots Organization.