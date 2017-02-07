Governor declares Feb. 6 Type 1 Diabetes Day

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter declared Feb. 6 Type 1 Diabetes Day in Idaho.

A little more than three years ago, Coeur D' Alene resident Carson Magee rode a unicycle up to Otter at an Iron Man event to ask for the governor's help in raising awareness about the disease.

Carson says the proclamation gets more people talking about the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes and the need to find a cure.

"The governor is really supportive of the cure for this disease and awareness for it, so, it's really, it's a big deal," Magee says.

This is the third year such a proclamation has been issued.