Garden City bank robbery suspect still at large

GARDEN CITY, ID - Police are still searching for a man who held up the Wells Fargo Bank in Garden City Monday morning.

The robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Chinden Blvd., only a few minutes after the bank opened.

According to police, a man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

“He claimed to have explosives, but no explosives were ever seen,” said Garden City Police Sgt. Jerry Walbey.

Witnesses described the man as being in his twenties, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, wearing a black jacket with green lettering. It is unclear what the lettering said. The suspect also wore a white hoodie under his jacket and over his head.

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, “then was last seen heading on foot in a southwesterly direction from the bank,” Walbey said.

Officers searched the area -– including a number of adjacent businesses, but did not find any trace of the suspect.

If you have information about the robbery or the suspect, you are urged to call the Garden City Police Department at 472-2950 or Crimestoppers at 343-COPS.