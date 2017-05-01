Five men file sex abuse lawsuit in Boise against Boy Scouts, LDS church

BOISE, ID - Five men who say they were sexually abused as kids while in the Boy Scouts of America are suing both the organization and the Mormon Church because they say the groups fraudulently presented the Boy Scouts as a safe, wholesome activity for boys.

The men filed the lawsuit in Boise's U.S. District Court on Monday.

They contend the Boy Scouts of America and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints knew that there were child molesters in the Boy Scouts, but covered up the danger instead of letting parents and kids know about the risk.

Six On Your Side reached out to both the Boy Scouts of America and the LDS Church, neither immediately responded to requests for comment.

(Associated Press contributed to this story)