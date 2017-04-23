Fatal crash in Bonneville County

At just after 2 a.m., this morning Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Blacktail Rd., a couple miles East of the Bone Road to a report of a one vehicle rollover with injuries.



Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with a young female driver who said she lost control of her SUV while going around a curve and went off the roadway and flipped down an embankment.



Two other male passengers were in the vehicle, one of which being 18-year-old Martin Cole Baler of Shelley who was ejected during the rollover and found deceased on scene.



The female driver was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and the other male passenger was treated on scene by Idaho Falls Ambulance Personnel.



This crash is still under investigation by Deputies at this time.