Experts say Idaho could see the worst weed season in five years

Roll up your sleeves and grab your garden trowel, weeds are back. Idaho Weed Awareness says this year's weed season is shaping up to be the worst in five years. All thanks to mother nature for bringing us all that snow and rain.



"It's not really the amount of rainfall necessarily as much as the ability to get out there and take care of the problem itself," said Rodger Batt of Idaho Weed Awareness.



It's not just your common weed that's a problem, noxious weeds including Poison Hemlock have already started to sprout up. Lawn and garden seasons is already in full bloom and the Pros at Zamzows say all the rain and cold temperatures can make many herbicides ineffective.



"There is only a few things that will work at those cooler temperatures a lot of them aren't really effective until the temperatures are really consistently above 65, 70 degrees," said Nolan Guthrie of Zamzows.



With the weather expected to dry-out and warm-up this weekend and into next week, experts are urging the public to get ahead of the battle and start spraying.



"I know people want to go out and golf and fish and do all that kind of stuff I don't blame them but on those really nice sunny days just go out and spray a weed or two and it will definitely take care a lot of the problem that you have during the summer," said Batt.