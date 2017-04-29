Differing opinions at Idaho Climate March

BOISE - It wasn't by chance that Saturday's People's Climate March in Idaho was held on the 100th day of Donald Trump's presidency.

The issue of climate change seems to be heating up in the Gem state.

March organizers say they have a better vision for the future, that their gathering is in response to President Trump's attacks on clean air and water. They want Idahoans to do their part.

"What we see is that we have an ability here to not only combat climate change, locally, but also provide good paying jobs," said Casey Mattoon, the conservation program manager for the Idaho Sierra Club.

There was a 43 percent increase in solar employment in the Treasure Valley last year, according to the 2016 Solar Foundation Report.

The march around the Boise capitol was an attempt to let elected officials, at all levels, know people are ready to move beyond the debate and work toward solutions with multiple benefits by offering incentives to companies that purchase clean energy.

"We already see businesses in the state like Governor Otter's favorite business Cliff Bar that recently came and stepped out on clean energy time and time again for the past 15 years," Mattoon said. "So, businesses are there, the people are there. It's time for our elected leaders to stand out with us."

But, not everyone was cheering at the march.

A retired drug and alcohol counselor arrived with a sign that stood out in the crowd. It said, 'Climate change is the greatest deception in history.' Pam Hemphill used to believe in climate change but after hearing President Trump call it a hoax, she started doing her own research.

Hemphill said she discovered lies and corruption.

"It's just insanity and that's what's been holding back corporations. They had all these taxes and regulations," she said. "Finally, Trump has gotten rid of it so they can breath and hire people for jobs."

Knowing she wouldn't be too popular at the march, the Trump supporter showed up anyway to let people know what other opinions are out there on how the country should move forward.

"What are people going to do? Sell their cars and give up oil," Hemphill asked. "It's not going to happen."

Boise was one of many cities, nationwide, that hosting climate marches Saturday.