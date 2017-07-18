Democratic leadership meets with Secretary of State opposing Voter Integrity Commission

BOISE, ID - A federal lawsuit has stalled President Donald Trump's request for collecting voter registry information, but that hasn't stopped Idaho democrats from taking a stand.

Idaho House and Senate democratic leadership met with Secretary of State Lawrence Denney on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the request.

"If [the federal lawsuit] gets resolved, then it bounces to the state level," Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said. "We think there are problems under state law. We think, frankly, there are problems just under common sense. There is no good reason for the federal government to be getting this information."

In Idaho, the state's voter registration system is public, including voters' names, addresses and voting history.

However, information about driver's license numbers, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and date of births are not releasable under the state's public records law even though that data is collected on registration forms.

The Idaho Democratic Party has also filed a lawsuit aiming to block the Secretary of State from handing over information.

To date, Denney has not released voter identifications.