BOISE, ID - A bill to close the illegal fireworks loophole failed to secure a full hearing inside the Statehouse on Monday.

Due to a loophole in Idaho law, retailers can sell illegal aerial fireworks if the customer signs an affidavit stating he or she won't light the fireworks in the state.

The House State Affairs Committee shut down the bill sponsored by Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, that would amend language in current law to close the fireworks loophole.

The legislation was publicly supported by Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan. Doan was urging state lawmakers to pass legislation to make it unlawful to possess or purchase illegal fireworks following 2016's Table Rock fire which burned 2,500 acres last June. The cause of which was determined to be illegal fireworks.