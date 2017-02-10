Bill to allow concealed carry permit as voter ID introduced

Rep. Don Cheatham, R-Post Falls, introduced legislation to the House State Affairs committee on Monday that would approve an additional form of personal identification for voting.

Cheatham's bill would allow voters to use a concealed carry permit as voter identification.

Idahoans must present a form of identification or sign a Personal Identification Affidavit before voting. Currently, acceptable forms of identification include an Idaho drivers license or identification card, a passport, a tribal identification card or a current student identification card.

The bill will now receive a full hearing.