Bill to add concealed carry permit as voter ID moves forward

Marissa Morrison
10:56 AM, Feb 15, 2017
BOISE, ID - The House State Affairs Committee has advanced legislation that would approve an additional form of personal identification for voting.

Rep. Don Cheatham, R-Post Falls, sponsored the legislation that would allow voters to use a state-issued concealed carry permit as voter identification. 

Idahoans must present a form of identification or sign a Personal Identification Affidavit before voting. Currently, acceptable forms of identification include an Idaho drivers license or identification card, a passport, a tribal identification card or a current student identification card.

Under current state law, Idahoans may register to vote with a concealed carry permit, but cannot use that same permit as photo ID to actually cast a ballot.

Advocates for the bill say this would eliminate confusion at the polls and create continuity in the law. 

The bill will now receive a full hearing on the House floor. 

 

 

